today's howtos
Jeff Geerling ☛ Quick NVMe performance testing with fio
I've recently been debugging some NVMe / PCIe bus errors on a Raspberry Pi, and I wanted a quick way to test NVMe devices without needing to create a filesystem and use a tool like
iozone. I don't care about benchmarks, I just want to quickly push the drive and read and write some data to it.
fiois the tool for the job, and after a quick install
sudo apt install -y fio, I create a configuration file named
nvme-read.fio: [...]
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create Your Own GPS Tracker with Ulogger in Linux
Ulogger is a lightweight GPS logging server for Linux. Learn how you can start tracking your GPS data by installing Ulogger on Ubuntu today.
Linux.org ☛ Plex Media ServerThe Plex Media Server is like a DLNA server, because it shares media from a central location. Plex requires more configuration of the media by placing them in special media folders.
Using Plex gives more information about a movie, TV series, etc. The actual difference is that you need to use a Plex client instead of any type of media player that is DLNA compatible. Plex clients are available for many platforms.
Understanding the /etc/mtab File in Linux
In this article, you will learn what the “/etc/mtab” file is in Linux, the difference between the “/etc/mtab” and “/etc/fstab” files, their relationship to the “mount” and “umount” commands, and the different parameters and directives in the “/etc/mtab” file.
nixCraft ☛ How to install dnscrypt-proxy on Debian GNU/Linux 11/12
DNSCrypt-proxy is an open-source and free software designed to encrypt DNS traffic, thus protecting it from eavesdropping and manipulation. This is also useful to evade DNS censorship when DNSCrypt-proxy is configured correctly with Wireguard or OpenVPN. Further, DNSCrypt-proxy can configured to block malware, trackers, and internet ads. In Debian 11 and 12, using DNSCrypt-proxy can enhance privacy and security by preventing DNS spoofing attacks, DNS hijacking, and surveillance of DNS traffic.
Linux Handbook ☛ kill Command Examples
The kill command is used to eliminate a process in the GNU/Linux command line.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux bash run (graphical desktop) process as different user