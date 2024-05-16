today's leftovers
Rlang ☛ How to Select Columns Containing a Specific String in R
Today I want to discuss a common task in data manipulation: selecting columns containing a specific string.
Kernel Space
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linus Torvalds now favors Ampere Arm chip over Fashion Company Apple Silicon MacBook for building Linux kernels — says he's now doing more Arm64 Linux testing than ever
Linux creator Linus Torvalds is still using his AMD workstation, but splitting his time between that and Arm64 systems for builds and testing.
Applications
TechTarget ☛ Compare 8 tools for IT monitoring in 2024
Nagios is an open source IT infrastructure monitoring system. It was originally designed to run on Linux but can now run on Unix variants and Windows.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
Document Foundation ☛ Half-way point in the Month of LibreOffice, May 2024!
Love LibreOffice? Help the community that makes it, learn new things, and get a sticker pack for your contributions! (Plus the chance to win some bonus extra merchandise, including mugs, T-shirts and hoodies…) We’re two weeks into the Month of LibreOffice, May 2024.
Audiocasts/Shows
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Titus in the Hotseat on "Lunduke: The Alex Jones of Linux"
Our buddy, Chris Titus, put out a show entitled "Lunduke: The Alex Jones of Linux". Now, obviously, I had to invite him over to The Lunduke Journal to tell him all of the things he got wildly wrong. Note: This is two people disagreeing on some things -- while agreeing on others -- and being cool to each other about all of it. This is how it should be.
Games
Godot Engine ☛ Web Export in [Godot] 4.3
With single-threaded builds and sample playback, it's now easier than ever to export your game to the Web with Godot 4.3. And more!
Make Tech Easier ☛ The Easiest Way to Play Retro Games on Raspberry Pi
This beginner-friendly guide walks you through setting up your Raspberry Pi to play all your favorite retro games.
Mozilla
Spidermonkey Development Blog: SpiderMonkey Newsletter (Firefox 126-127)
Hello and welcome to our newest newsletter. As the northern hemisphere warms and the southern hemisphere cools, we write to talk about what’s happened in the world of SpiderMonkey in the Firefox 126-127 timeline.
Though Speedometer 3 has shipped, we cannot allow ourselves get lax with our performance. It’s important that SpiderMonkey be fast so Firefox can be fast!
Openwashing
Silicon Angle ☛ LanceDB raises $8M to speed up Hey Hi (AI) models with its open-source vector database
LanceDB Inc., the developer of a database optimized for artificial intelligence models, today disclosed that it has raised a $8 million seed round. CRV led the investment with participation from Essence VC and Swift Ventures. According to LanceDB, its outside funding now stands at $11 million.
Open Source Initiative ☛ The Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition gets closer to reality with a global workshop series [Ed: Microsoft sponsors this openwashing of plagiarism and even GPL violations]
The OSI community is traveling to five continents seeking diverse input on how to guarantee the freedoms to use, study, share and modify Open Source Hey Hi (AI) systems.
