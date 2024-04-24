BIGTREETECH Pi 2 SBC and CB2 module for 3D printers now feature Rockchip RK3566 SoC with Gigabit Ethernet
The BTT Pi 1 runs the CB1 image based on Debian 11, Linux 5.16, and Klipper open-source 3D printer software. However, for the BTT Pi 2, the company has not clearly mentioned what it will be, and there are no updates on their GitHub repository either. In the box, you will find the SBC itself, a Wi-Fi antenna, a heatsink, a BIGTREETECH sticker, and a BTT Duck. The same is true for the CB2 module.
At the time of writing, the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 is priced at $49.99 and is available on the official store page. However, the CB2 module will only become available on April 26th on the same page. For more information, you can also check out their product announcement.