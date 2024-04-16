Programming and More
-
Rlang ☛ Estimating Chi-Square Distribution Parameters Using R
In the world of statistics and data analysis, understanding and accurately estimating the parameters of probability distributions is crucial.
-
Hackaday ☛ Analyzing The Code From The Terminator’s HUD
The T-800, also known as the Terminator, was like some kind of non-giving up robot guy. The robot assassin viewed the world through a tinted view with lines of code scrolling by all the while. It was cinematic shorthand to tell the audience they were looking through the eyes of a machine. Now, a YouTuber called [Open Source] has analyzed that code.
-
Python
-
Rlang ☛ R and Python Together: A Second Case Study Using LangChain’s LLM Tools
Following my previous
post, I am again looking at how to employ R and Python seamlessly to
use large language models (LLMs). Last time, I scraped information off
of Wikipedia using the rvest package, fed that information
to OpenAI’s Python Hey Hi (AI) and asked it to extract information for me.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
TecAdmin ☛ Shell Scripting Challenge 001 | What is the output of following Script?
Welcome to our Shell Scripting Challenge! Today, we have an engaging script designed to test your understanding of some fundamental concepts in shell scripting, particularly focusing on variable scope and function behavior.
-
-
Kernel Space
-
Doug Brown ☛ Upgrading my Chumby 8 kernel part 8: audio
After getting many of the PXA16x peripherals working in modern GNU/Linux kernels during my Chumby 8 kernel upgrade saga (here are links to parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7), I really felt like I was starting to reach the finish line.
-
Graphics Stack
-
Christian Gmeiner: hwdb - The only truth
Trusting hardware, particularly the registers that describe its functionality, is fundamentally risky.
tl;dr
The etnaviv GPU stack is continuously improving and becoming more robust. This time, a hardware database was incorporated into Mesa, utilizing header files provided by the SoC vendors.
If you are interested in the implementation details, I recommend checking out this Mesa MR.
Are you employed at Versilicon and want to help? You could greatly simplify our work by supplying the community with a comprehensive header that includes all the models you offer.
Last but not least: I deeply appreciate Igalia’s passion for open source GPU driver development, and I am grateful to be a part of the team. Their enthusiasm for open source work not only pushes the boundaries of technology but also builds a strong, collaborative community around it.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 835
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 835 for the week of April 7 – 13, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 835
-
-