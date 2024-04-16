VirtualBox 7.0.16 Released with Initial Support for Linux 6.8 and 6.9 Kernels

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 16, 2024



Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.14, the VirtualBox 7.0.16 release is here to introduce initial support for Linux kernel 6.8 into Linux Guest Additions, which means that you can now also run distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.8 inside virtual machines.

VirtualBox 7.0.16 also introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts, allowing you to install VirtualBox on a machine running Linux kernel 6.9, as well as to run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 6.9 inside virtual machines.

Read on