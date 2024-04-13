Debian Package Tracker: Accepted apt 2.9.0 (source) into unstable

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2024



Format: 1.8 Date: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 20:17:34 +0200 Source: apt Architecture: source Version: 2.9.0 Distribution: unstable Urgency: medium Maintainer: APT Development Team <deity@lists.debian.org> Changed-By: Julian Andres Klode <jak@debian.org> Closes: 755088 Changes: apt (2.9.0) unstable; urgency=medium . * Welcome to the APT 3.0 development series. It has a new UI for apt(8). It has colors, columnar display, some more padding, and shows removals last (Closes: #755088), making the output more easy to quickly scan. . [ David Kalnischkies ] * Avoid subshell hiding failure report from testfilestats * Ignore umask of leftover diff_Index in failed pdiff test * Fix and unfuzzy previous VCG/Graphviz URI change . [ Julian Andres Klode ] * Revert "Temporarily downgrade key assertions to "soon worthless"" We temporarily downgraded the errors to warnings to give the launchpad PPAs time to be fixed, but warnings are not safe: Untrusted keys could be hiding on your system, but just not used at the moment. Hence revert this so we get the errors we want. This reverts commit 66998ed3d299bede651ad40368bdb270f5f5b0f9. (LP: #2060721) * columnar: Fix floating point exception (list is empty if -V) * OpProgress: Erase lines when done * apt: Introduce the new terse apt output format 3.0 * Show Recommends/Suggests for upgrades too, move them down * Only show Recommends/Suggests for new installs, not upgrades * Use the same words for the summary . [ Christian Blichmann ] * Columnar output for package lists similar to 'ls'

