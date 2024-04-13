Debian Package Tracker: Accepted apt 2.9.0 (source) into unstable
Format: 1.8
Date: Fri, 12 Apr 2024 20:17:34 +0200
Source: apt
Architecture: source
Version: 2.9.0
Distribution: unstable
Urgency: medium
Maintainer: APT Development Team <deity@lists.debian.org>
Changed-By: Julian Andres Klode <jak@debian.org>
Closes: 755088
Changes:
apt (2.9.0) unstable; urgency=medium
.
* Welcome to the APT 3.0 development series. It has a new UI for
apt(8). It has colors, columnar display, some more padding, and
shows removals last (Closes: #755088), making the output more
easy to quickly scan.
.
[ David Kalnischkies ]
* Avoid subshell hiding failure report from testfilestats
* Ignore umask of leftover diff_Index in failed pdiff test
* Fix and unfuzzy previous VCG/Graphviz URI change
.
[ Julian Andres Klode ]
* Revert "Temporarily downgrade key assertions to "soon worthless""
We temporarily downgraded the errors to warnings to give the
launchpad PPAs time to be fixed, but warnings are not safe:
Untrusted keys could be hiding on your system, but just not
used at the moment. Hence revert this so we get the errors we
want.
This reverts commit 66998ed3d299bede651ad40368bdb270f5f5b0f9. (LP: #2060721)
* columnar: Fix floating point exception (list is empty if -V)
* OpProgress: Erase lines when done
* apt: Introduce the new terse apt output format 3.0
* Show Recommends/Suggests for upgrades too, move them down
* Only show Recommends/Suggests for new installs, not upgrades
* Use the same words for the summary
.
[ Christian Blichmann ]
* Columnar output for package lists similar to 'ls'
