Multi Version Support for PHP in Mageia 9

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 03, 2024



We are proud to announce the introduction of multi version support for php in mageia 9.

Now php 8.3 can be installed in parallel to the existing php 8.2 packages. Due to this, we also update the pecl packages as they would interfere with the process. Please note, that the default configuration is used by both versions. In order to prevent warnings, all packages from php 8.2 have to be installed for php 8.3 too.

