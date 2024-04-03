Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns

Apr 03, 2024



The Linux community was deeply unsettled following the revelation of a backdoor in the XZ tarballs, sparking a series of consequential events. These included even a proposal for changes to systemd, which, though indirectly, were pivotal in successfully exploiting the vulnerability.

In the wake of this turmoil, Debian had already postponed the launch of its Bookworm series 12.6 update. Now, Ubuntu has similarly responded by taking its own measures.

In a recent announcement from Canonical, users learned of a slight hiccup in their eagerly awaited release schedule. The Beta version of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, codenamed “Noble Numbat,” will now be launched on April 11, 2024, a week later than the initially planned date of April 4, 2024.

