How to Install and Use NPX on Ubuntu (Ultimate Guide)

KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is here only a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6 and it’s packed with lots of fixes for VLC’s full-screen mode, a random-seeming crash in Plasma, a source of brief screen freezes in the X11 session, some glitches with the new Cube effect, as well as a KWin crash with NVIDIA 340-series legacy drivers.

For more than six years now, postmarketOS has been providing the Linux and open-source community with a powerful mobile operating system that they can install on a wide range of devices where Android or other mobile OS is no longer supported.

Highlights of the GStreamer 1.24 release include Vulkan H.264 and H.265 video decoders, a new unixfd plugin for efficient 1:N inter-process communication on Linux, new GstMeta for SMPTE ST-291M HANC/VANC Ancillary Data, a new W3C Media Source Extensions library, and DRM Modifier Support for dmabufs on Linux.