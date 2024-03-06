How to Install and Use NPX on Ubuntu (Ultimate Guide)
NPX is a package manager similar to NPM, the only difference being that it allows you to execute packages without installing them first. Read on
Do you waddle the waddle?
KDE Plasma 6.0.1 is here only a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6 and it’s packed with lots of fixes for VLC’s full-screen mode, a random-seeming crash in Plasma, a source of brief screen freezes in the X11 session, some glitches with the new Cube effect, as well as a KWin crash with NVIDIA 340-series legacy drivers.
For more than six years now, postmarketOS has been providing the Linux and open-source community with a powerful mobile operating system that they can install on a wide range of devices where Android or other mobile OS is no longer supported.
Highlights of the GStreamer 1.24 release include Vulkan H.264 and H.265 video decoders, a new unixfd plugin for efficient 1:N inter-process communication on Linux, new GstMeta for SMPTE ST-291M HANC/VANC Ancillary Data, a new W3C Media Source Extensions library, and DRM Modifier Support for dmabufs on Linux.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
In Arti 1.2.0, trying out onion services will hopefully be a smoother experience. We have fixed a number of bugs and security issues, and have made the onion-service-service feature non-experimental.
NPX is a package manager similar to NPM, the only difference being that it allows you to execute packages without installing them first. Read on