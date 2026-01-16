news
The best Arch Linux distro for beginners just got even easier to set up
Quoting: The best Arch Linux distro for beginners just got even easier to set up —
In my opinion, there is no real "wrong answer" when picking out your very first Linux distro. Yes, some options are more difficult to set up, more niche, and may confuse a newcomer more than other distros, but if someone really has their mind set on a specific one, I think people should give it a go, as long as they understand what they're getting into.
For example, while I really like Arch Linux, and I don't want to dissuade anyone who really wants to use it, I wouldn't recommend it to someone who's simply curious about what Linux can do. However, I would recommend EndeavourOS, which is essentially Arch Linux but a lot simpler to get up and running. And now, with an ISO refresh, EndeavourOS just got even easier to install.
Original:
-
Ganymede Neo is out with core updates and upstream NVIDIA changes - EndeavourOS
We’re kicking off 2026 with the release of Ganymede Neo. As you are accustomed to with our Neo releases, this release includes upstream updates and minor changes compared to the Ganymede ISO.
Before I go into the release notes, I just want to remind you of the following.