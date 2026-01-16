news
Red Hat's Latest and Hype Frenzy Around Slop (So-called 'Hey Hi')
Red Hat Official ☛ Revolutionizing learning: How Ford's Kubernetes community sparks technological innovation
What began as a small initiative has blossomed into a vibrant ecosystem of over 200 passionate developers, demonstrating the incredible potential of community-driven learning. Their journey reveals how organizations can create meaningful technological communities that transcend traditional training boundaries.
Red Hat Official ☛ New efficiency upgrades in Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.15
Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes 2.15 redefines your daily workflow instead of just adding features. We’ve taken the capabilities you rely on and made them easier to use so you can stop hunting and start solving.
Red Hat Official ☛ Feature store: The front-end for all of your AI data pipelines [Ed: IBM promotes slop]
As organizations scale their AI initiatives, an exciting opportunity emerges—building a unified data gateway that connects every step of your AI pipeline, from raw data through compute processing to feature catalogs and model serving. This isn't just about managing complexity, it's about creating a foundation that helps accelerate innovation.
Red Hat ☛ A deep dive into OpenShift Container Platform 4.20 performance
This article will detail the performance and scale validation of the combined Telco Core Reference Design Specification (RDS) and a data plane (DP) workload deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.20. We will compare the performance impact on three distinct networking configurations in the DP workload: OVN-Kubernetes (OVN), MACVLAN, and SR-IOV. We'll also vary the control plane (CP) workload churn to determine the impact in DP and the most stable configuration for telco-grade environments.
Red Hat ☛ Introducing the Dynamic Plug-ins Factory for Developer Hub
In my previous article, I demonstrated how to manually build and package a Backstage plug-in to make it compatible with the dynamic plug-in system in Red Hat Developer Hub. That approach gives you total control. However, it requires developer expertise and a deep understanding of Backstage and the JavaScript ecosystem. You also need Node.js and Yarn installed locally to manage dependencies, run build commands, and manually push images.
AI in 2026: Experimental AI concludes as autonomous systems rise [Ed: Red Hat boosts slop garbage in a site about slop garbage, Red Hat Official ☛ then links to it]
Hanen Garcia, Chief Architect for Telecommunications at Red Hat, argues that while 2025 was defined by experimentation, the coming year marks a “decisive pivot towards agentic AI, autonomous software entities capable of reasoning, planning, and executing complex workflows without constant human intervention.”
Red Hat Official ☛ KRUK Achieves IT Consistency Across Europe and 66% Faster Processing with Red Hat Technologies
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that KRUK S.A., a leading Polish debt management company with operations across Europe, has modernized its core systems and application infrastructure using Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies.
Can Red Hat and NVIDIA Remove the Friction Slowing AI Deployments? [Ed: IBM Red Hat riding the slop bubble]
Red Hat Official ☛ AI Is Changing The Threat Landscape [Ed: More boosting of slop by Red Hat, hype instead of substance]