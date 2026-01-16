FSF Scheduled Activities

Tux Machines

LinuxGizmos.com

EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 Enables Generative AI on Raspberry Pi 5

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

Sequent Microsystems Multichemistry Watchdog HAT Adds UPS Support for Raspberry Pi

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

ThinkNode M3 Uses LR1110 and nRF52840 for Meshtastic Tracking

The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.

Renesas Expands ForgeFPGA Line with New 2k-LUT Ultra-Low-Power Devices

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

Collabora Shows How to Run Debian on the OpenWrt One Using NVMe Storage

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

MSI PRO DP10 A14MG Features 14th-Gen Intel CPUs in a Compact Chassis

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

New Release: Tails 7.4

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

FSF Scheduled Activities

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2026

Free/libre software and our freedom: Our shield against many digital injustices.

The talk will last around an hour, followed by an hour of Q&A.

Seats are unreserved. Please bring cash to for FSF merchandise.

EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Using a modern fork of this 90s Linux desktop was a nostalgic nightmare
Ever since I went full-time with Linux about nine months ago
Microsoft Stock Slips as GOG Eyes Linux Release to Escape Windows’ ‘Poor-Quality Software and Product’
GOG's new owner brands Windows as poor quality while he ponders Linux support — "I'm not surprised that people gravitate outside of the Windows ecosystem."
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.
OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now
OBS Studio 32.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause
as usual from Check Point
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22.3 “Zena” distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here’s what’s new!
Tails 7.4 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Persistent Language and Formats
Tails 7.4 has been released today as the fourth minor update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.
 
Red Hat's Latest and Hype Frenzy Around Slop (So-called 'Hey Hi')
Canonical Ubuntu Pretends That US (Outsourcing) is OK With "European Sovereignty", Chris Siebenmann Looks at Netplan
One Android setting fixed how I deal with my notifications
Open Hardware/Modding: ThinkNode M3, ForgeFPGA, Raspberry Pi Latches Onto the Slop Cargo Cult
I boosted my old laptop’s battery life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro
This is where Lubuntu is a great OS to download
Games: Valve, Less Miserables, Terraria, and More
The best Arch Linux distro for beginners just got even easier to set up
In my opinion, there is no real "wrong answer" when picking out your very first Linux distro
FSF Scheduled Activities
Join FSF founder Richard M. Stallman for his talk at the Georgia Institute of Technology
Kdenlive 25.12.1 released
The first maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC
The board supports Raspberry Pi OS in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants
Taking the Slop Train to Nowhere, Linuxiac Reverts Back to Slopfarm Mode [original]
It's not even denying it, even given a chance to deny it
GNOME 49.3 Desktop Released with More Improvements and Bug Fixes
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 49.3 as the third point release to the latest GNOME 49 “Brescia” desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements.
Postgres Rant and GConf.BE 2026
Miod Vallat and Mike Blumenkrantz on BSD and Linux Graphics
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Games: Godot 4.6 RC 1, Slop Causes Backlash, 'Verified on Steam Deck'
I don’t pay for storage upgrades—this is what I do when Linux is running out of space
Baobab scans the system and presents a visual folder breakdown by size
Linux distro designed to look like Windows hits 2 million downloads since the end of Windows 10 support
A phenomenal new Android calendar power-up
This ideal distro for Linux newbies includes a bonus for Windows users
If you're looking to finally test the waters of Linux
Debian Plans to Remove GTK2 Before Debian 14
Debian maintainers argue that shipping dead upstream software
Corporate Distributions and Upselling
Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Single-Board Computers, and Raspberry Pi
HTTP RateLimit and "Mozilla Ventures" on Slop
Finance: GNU Taler news and KeePassXC woes
a pair of articles
I spent a year on Linux and forgot to miss Windows
One year on Linux, two distros, a few tears, four desktop environments, and zero regrets about leaving Windows
StormOS – Arch-based distro for intermediate to advanced users
StormOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution
Haruna 1.7
Haruna version 1.7.1 is released
You Can Now Use ONLYOFFICE on Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices
Native ARM support expands the open source office suite's reach
Games: Cygames, CiniCross, and More
Make it, Don't Fake It [original]
We don't want to link to lazy fakes or any form of plagiarism
I put these 5 shortcuts on my Android home screen and saved hours
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13.6 Released With Built-In Two-Factor Authentication
GNOME 48.8 Released With Bug Fixes and Security Updates
GNOME 48.8 desktop environment is out as a maintenance release
DietPi 10.0 Enters Open Beta With Major Platform and Software Changes
DietPi 10.0 enters open beta with breaking changes
Capsule and Site Maintenance Ongoing [original]
There are upstream tasks underway today
I'm a creator and my new favorite Linux distro is multimedia perfection - here's why
Several Linux distributions are specifically geared towards multimedia creators
This distro makes it easy to switch from Windows to Linux - here's how
If you're looking to migrate from Windows to Linux
5 popular Linux terminal-based file managers—ranked
Well, here's my list of the five best Linux terminal-based file managers and how they rank against one another
Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability
The Orion Browser team has confirmed its first Linux version
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
VirtualBox & kernel driver not installed error
Linux. Things work, until they don't
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” reached the end of its supported life today, January 15th, 2026, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.
7 deprecated Linux commands you need to stop using - and what to use instead
Certain Linux commands are no longer maintained for a number of reasons
GNU/Linux Leaps to All-Time High of 3% in Japan [original]
GNU/Linux used to be measured at around 1% in Japan
Animals Update [original]
The fish have remained healthy since summer
LWN: Predictions, 2025 Timeline, Kernel Space, and Technical Advisory Board (TAB)
GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support
GNU GRUB 2.14 has been released today as a major version for this popular multiboot boot loader that can be found on almost all of today’s GNU/Linux distributions and UNIX-like operating systems.
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released with Updated Protocol and Capture File Support
Wireshark 4.6.3 has been released today as the third point release to the Wireshark 4.6 series of this popular network protocol analyzer, with support for new and updated capture file and protocol support.
Servers and Hi-Dee [original]
Today, for the second day in a row, the server exceeds a million requests (this time by 8PM)
Red Hat Gives You Less and Less Over Time [original]
If the future of GNU/Linux is Software Freedom, then this future isn't Red Hat or IBM
Attacking People Accomplishes Nothing [original]
When people start attacking those who advocate sharing it's not hard to see who the aggressor really is
Publishing Originals is Hard [original]
Perhaps I underestimated how much time would be occupied or spent with a growing volume of news
What to Use Except Ubuntu and Ubuntu-Based Distros [original]
There are many fine distros based on Debian and Devuan
some hardware picks
mostly GNU/Linux
Mozilla Firefox: Tooling Announcements, Developer Experience, and Firefox Nightly
Development related picks, releases
Games: Playing Factorio On A Floppy Disk Cluster, Cooking Pot For Doom, and Vanilla OS vs. Bazzite
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Debian: Freexian Collaborators Outline, 30,000 FAIme Jobs, and Debian Libre Live 13.3.0
3 updates from Debian teams/people
Canonical/Ubuntu: ‘Mass Rebuild’ of All Archive Packages, Spring Boot, 'Debloated' Ubuntu for a Fee
4 picks for today
Free software coverage right now
Early Coverage About Upcoming FOSDEM 2026
FOSDEM 2026 about to begin
many howtos for this evening
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with Vibe
The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues
Security and Microsoft Zero-Days Exploited
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why
One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS
Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes
After Firefox 147, Mozilla Thunderbird 147 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free email client app that also features chat, addressbook, calendar, and news capabilities.
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43
Is your Android Phone’s Volume Button Glitching? You’re not Alone, Google Says
GNU/Linux Rose to All-Time High in Bolivia This Year [original]
Will it be over 5% by year's end?
Our members help secure the future of a free society
Three more days: that's how long we have before our deadline to reach our goal of welcoming 100 new FSF associate members
Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server Remain the World’s Most Popular Databases
Relational databases continued to dominate enterprise and cloud workloads in 2025
Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026
Unraid's 2026 plans include booting without USB flash drives
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets
The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser
I've read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave's brand new Plasma Login Manager
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version
The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.
NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.