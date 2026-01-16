news
FSF Scheduled Activities
Quoting: Free/libre software and our freedom: Our shield against many digital injustices. —
The talk will last around an hour, followed by an hour of Q&A.
Seats are unreserved. Please bring cash to for FSF merchandise.
Also:
-
Meet up with FSF staff and Librephone developer at FOSDEM 2026
FSF president Ian Kelling will join a panel of other speakers to discuss challenges in elected governing bodies for free software organizations, among others. Democratic governance institutions are messy. Kelling and the other panelists will consider some historical examples of problems that have occurred in various democratic free software initiatives and organizations. Kelling and the other panelists will consider the question: how can we design elected governance bodies for free software that truly represent the views of our community and are held properly accountable to their constituencies?