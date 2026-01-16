If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

Taking the Slop Train to Nowhere, Linuxiac Reverts Back to Slopfarm Mode

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2026



Back in August we thought Linuxiac had decided to quit using LLM slop. It probably did (after getting caught and never denying it).

Well, it's happening again [1, 2] and we've got no denials, only attempts to change the subject. I've just checked the latest 'article' and it is, indeed, more of the same:

"I'd try contacting him once more and try to find out what has happened," an associate told me, so we've contacted Linuxiac a second time and this time no response. It has been a long time, so they definitely got the message and avoid answering very simple questions. "Otherwise," the associate said, "I figure if he keep posting slop the simplest route is to just remove his feed from the OPML file(s)."

So we have. We won't be linking to Linuxiac anymore. It seems to have become a part-time slopfarm. It's not even denying it, even given a chance to deny it. █

Image source: Railway museum in York, England