today's howtos
-
ZDNet ☛ How to install and configure fail2ban for even more SSH security
If you're looking to add an extra layer of security to your GNU/Linux desktop or server, fail2ban is a great option to help prevent unwanted SSH logins.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Disable CPU Cores to Save Power in Ubuntu 22.04
This tutorial shows how to disable certain CPU cores in Ubuntu to save power and prevent your machine from overheating. There are a few tools to manage CPU frequency and save power in GNU/Linux today.
-
Ismael Olea: Installing GNU/Linux with USB stick in a HP Z400
Just for the record:
For our SMALL GLAM SLAM project we have received a donated HP Z400 Workstation. It’s has a Xeon CPU and can host 24Gb of ECC RAM, which seems appropiate for the project needs. But I found an annoying trouble installing GNU/Linux with a USB stick. It took me more than hour to search in the Internet for a solution. Now I just write here for the record and hoping the next one in this case could save precious time.
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Aggregating messages in syslog-ng using grouping-by()
Sometimes you have many log messages from an app, but none of them have the exact content you need. This is where the grouping-by() parser of syslog-ng can help. It allows you to aggregate information from multiple log messages into a single message.
-
The grouping-by() parser of syslog-ng arrived in version 3.8, which means that all currently available syslog-ng versions should support it, except for official SLES 12 and EPEL 7 packages.
You also need patterns (XML files describing the content of log messages) to parse sshd log messages. These are available in the syslog-ng example patterns project from 2010: https://github.com/balabit/syslog-ng-patterndb/tree/master/access It is over a decade old, but it still works as expected.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install NFS Server on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install NFS Server on Debian 12. Network File System (NFS) is a widely used protocol for sharing files and directories between Unix-like operating systems. It allows you to seamlessly access files and folders on remote servers as if they were local.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install TeamSpeak on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamSpeak on Fedora 39. Looking to enhance your communication setup on Fedora 39 with TeamSpeak? Wondering how to get started with the installation process?
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on CentOS Stream 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on CentOS Stream 9. Rust is a modern systems programming language that emphasizes safety, speed, and concurrency. Its tools help you manage your projects, and packages, and build scripts with ease.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telnet on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telnet on Debian 12. Telnet, a network protocol that allows users to communicate with remote computers, is known for its simplicity and wide usage in network diagnostics and development utilities.
