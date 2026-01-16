news

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 Improves Handling for Files Larger Than 4GB

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 16, 2026



Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 is here with support for parsing .gz files to extract uncompressed size information, improves handling for image files larger than 4GB, and implements recovery strategies for async I/O, including queue depth reduction and sync fallback mechanisms.

This release also enhances recovery event handling and monitoring diagnostics, adds a 5-minute emergency timeout as a fallback for stalled operations, improves root directory handling based on sectors per cluster, and improves thread safety for download cancellation.

