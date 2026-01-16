news
Free and Open Source Software
-
Cronkit - make cron jobs human-readable - LinuxLinks
Cronkit is a command-line tool that makes cron jobs human-readable, auditable, and visual.
It converts confusing cron syntax into plain English, generates upcoming run schedules, provides ASCII timeline visualizations, and validates crontabs with severity levels and diagnostic codes.
This is free and open source software.
zeP - package and version manager for Zig - LinuxLinks
zeP is a fast, lightweight package manager and Zig version manager designed with simplicity, and comfort for the end-user
No “copy-this add it here”, it handles everything for you. Just install packages, and manage Zig versions – quickly.
This is free and open source software.
bestfetch - system fetch - LinuxLinks
bestfetch is billed as a customizable, beautiful, and blazing fast system fetch.
This is free and open source software.
rsenv - hierarchical environment management - LinuxLinks
rsenv is a hierarchical environment management with secure vault storage.
This is free and open source software.
Ianny - prevent repetitive strain injuries - LinuxLinks
Ianny is a simple, lightweight, easy to use, and effective Linux Wayland desktop utility that helps with preventing repetitive strain injuries by keeping track of usage patterns and periodically informing the user to take breaks.
This is free and open source software.
X-CMD - command-line toolkit - LinuxLinks
X-CMD (pronounced as “X Command”) is a compact yet powerful command-line toolkit that offers over 100+ functional modules tailored for various use cases, along with a package manager that supports downloading and installing over 500+ third-party open-source CLI tools.
This is free and open source software.
BOSGAME M6 HX370 AI PC running Linux - Fan Noise - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the BOSGAME M6 HX370 AI PC running Linux. In this series, I examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. I’ll compare the machine with other machines, including desktop machines, to put the results into context.
The BOSGAME M6 HX370 AI PC is the latest addition to the wide range of mini PCs from BOSGAME. This mini PC is based on the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with integrated AMD Radeon 890M iGPU. The processor has 12 cores (24 threads) with a CPU Mark of around 35077. The machine came with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe disk which will be sufficient for most use cases.
My ideal PC is always a fanless model. A fanless setup uses passive cooling methods, such as heat sinks, to manage heat distribution effectively. This approach offers several advantages over traditional systems that rely on fans. One of the primary benefits is the complete silence—there’s no moving fan creating noise. This makes it perfect for settings where quiet is essential, like a media PC in the living room. I want something that looks good and operates silently, especially in a bedroom where the machine might run 24/7.