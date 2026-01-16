Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2 Enables Generative AI on Raspberry Pi 5

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

Sequent Microsystems Multichemistry Watchdog HAT Adds UPS Support for Raspberry Pi

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

ThinkNode M3 Uses LR1110 and nRF52840 for Meshtastic Tracking

The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.

Renesas Expands ForgeFPGA Line with New 2k-LUT Ultra-Low-Power Devices

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

Collabora Shows How to Run Debian on the OpenWrt One Using NVMe Storage

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

MSI PRO DP10 A14MG Features 14th-Gen Intel CPUs in a Compact Chassis

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.4

If you turn on this option, your language and formats settings are saved unencrypted on the USB stick to help you type the passphrase of your Persistent Storage more easily.

EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS and KDE Plasma 6.5.4

  
The EndeavourOS team announced today the general availability for download of EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo as the latest stable snapshot of this Arch Linux-based distro featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

 
Using a modern fork of this 90s Linux desktop was a nostalgic nightmare

  
Ever since I went full-time with Linux about nine months ago

 
Microsoft Stock Slips as GOG Eyes Linux Release to Escape Windows' 'Poor-Quality Software and Product'

  
GOG's new owner brands Windows as poor quality while he ponders Linux support — "I'm not surprised that people gravitate outside of the Windows ecosystem."

 
GNOME 50 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing as a Wayland-Only Release

  
GNOME 50 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with X11 session removal, initial support for session save/restore, and many other enhancements.

 
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router

  
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.

 
OBS Studio 32.1 Promises New Audio Mixer and WebRTC Simulcast Support, Beta Out Now

  
OBS Studio 32.1 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

 
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause

  
as usual from Check Point

 
Wine 11 Officially Released with NTSync Support, Vulkan H.264 Decoding, and More

  
Wine 11 has been released today as the latest stable version of this free and open-source compatibility layer for running apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.

 
Linux Mint 22.3 "Zena" Is Now Available for Download, Here's What's New

  
Linux Mint 22.3 "Zena" distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.3 LTS and featuring the latest Cinnamon 6.6 desktop environment. Here's what's new!

 
Tails 7.4 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Persistent Language and Formats

  
Tails 7.4 has been released today as the fourth minor update in the Tails 7.x series of this portable Linux distribution based on Debian GNU/Linux and designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship.


  
 


 
Red Hat's Latest and Hype Frenzy Around Slop (So-called 'Hey Hi')

  
Canonical Ubuntu Pretends That US (Outsourcing) is OK With "European Sovereignty", Chris Siebenmann Looks at Netplan

  
Android Leftovers

  
One Android setting fixed how I deal with my notifications

 
Open Hardware/Modding: ThinkNode M3, ForgeFPGA, Raspberry Pi Latches Onto the Slop Cargo Cult

  
I boosted my old laptop's battery life by switching to this power-efficient Linux distro

  
This is where Lubuntu is a great OS to download

 
Games: Valve, Less Miserables, Terraria, and More

  
The best Arch Linux distro for beginners just got even easier to set up

  
In my opinion, there is no real "wrong answer" when picking out your very first Linux distro

 
FSF Scheduled Activities

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Kdenlive 25.12.1 released

  
The first maintenance release of the 25.12 series is with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements

 
EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC

  
The board supports Raspberry Pi OS in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants

 
Taking the Slop Train to Nowhere, Linuxiac Reverts Back to Slopfarm Mode [original]

  
It's not even denying it, even given a chance to deny it

 
Today in Techrights

  
GNOME 49.3 Desktop Released with More Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 49.3 as the third point release to the latest GNOME 49 "Brescia" desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements.

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Access Leftovers

  
Postgres Rant and GConf.BE 2026

  
Miod Vallat and Mike Blumenkrantz on BSD and Linux Graphics

  
today's howtos

  
Flatpak, Flathub, and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Games: Godot 4.6 RC 1, Slop Causes Backlash, 'Verified on Steam Deck'

  
I don't pay for storage upgrades—this is what I do when Linux is running out of space

  
Baobab scans the system and presents a visual folder breakdown by size

 
Linux distro designed to look like Windows hits 2 million downloads since the end of Windows 10 support

  
Android Leftovers

  
A phenomenal new Android calendar power-up

 
This ideal distro for Linux newbies includes a bonus for Windows users

  
If you're looking to finally test the waters of Linux

 
Debian Plans to Remove GTK2 Before Debian 14

  
Debian maintainers argue that shipping dead upstream software

 
Corporate Distributions and Upselling

  
Open Hardware/Modding: SparkFun, Single-Board Computers, and Raspberry Pi

  
HTTP RateLimit and "Mozilla Ventures" on Slop

  
Finance: GNU Taler news and KeePassXC woes

  
I spent a year on Linux and forgot to miss Windows

  
One year on Linux, two distros, a few tears, four desktop environments, and zero regrets about leaving Windows

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
StormOS – Arch-based distro for intermediate to advanced users

  
StormOS is an Arch-based Linux distribution

 
Haruna 1.7

  
Haruna version 1.7.1 is released

 
You Can Now Use ONLYOFFICE on Raspberry Pi-Like ARM Devices

  
Native ARM support expands the open source office suite's reach

 
Games: Cygames, CiniCross, and More

  
Make it, Don't Fake It [original]

  
We don't want to link to lazy fakes or any form of plagiarism

 
Android Leftovers

  
Nginx Proxy Manager 2.13.6 Released With Built-In Two-Factor Authentication

  
GNOME 48.8 Released With Bug Fixes and Security Updates

  
GNOME 48.8 desktop environment is out as a maintenance release

 
DietPi 10.0 Enters Open Beta With Major Platform and Software Changes

  
DietPi 10.0 enters open beta with breaking changes

 
Capsule and Site Maintenance Ongoing [original]

  
There are upstream tasks underway today

 
I'm a creator and my new favorite Linux distro is multimedia perfection - here's why

  
Several Linux distributions are specifically geared towards multimedia creators

 
This distro makes it easy to switch from Windows to Linux - here's how

  
If you're looking to migrate from Windows to Linux

 
5 popular Linux terminal-based file managers—ranked

  
Well, here's my list of the five best Linux terminal-based file managers and how they rank against one another

 
Orion Browser Takes First Step Toward Linux Availability

  
The Orion Browser team has confirmed its first Linux version

 
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing

  
The KDE Project announced today the release of the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series, a major update that will introduce many new features and improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
VirtualBox & kernel driver not installed error

  
Linux. Things work, until they don't

 
Ubuntu 25.04 "Plucky Puffin" Reached End of Life, Upgrade to Ubuntu 25.10

  
This is your friendly reminder that Ubuntu 25.04 "Plucky Puffin" reached the end of its supported life today, January 15th, 2026, and it is no longer supported by Canonical with software and security updates.

 
7 deprecated Linux commands you need to stop using - and what to use instead

  
Certain Linux commands are no longer maintained for a number of reasons

 
GNU/Linux Leaps to All-Time High of 3% in Japan [original]

  
GNU/Linux used to be measured at around 1% in Japan

 
Animals Update [original]

  
The fish have remained healthy since summer

 
Today in Techrights

  
LWN: Predictions, 2025 Timeline, Kernel Space, and Technical Advisory Board (TAB)

  
GRUB 2.14 Released with EROFS, Argon2 KDF, and Shim Loader Protocol Support

  
GNU GRUB 2.14 has been released today as a major version for this popular multiboot boot loader that can be found on almost all of today's GNU/Linux distributions and UNIX-like operating systems.

 
Wireshark 4.6.3 Released with Updated Protocol and Capture File Support

  
Wireshark 4.6.3 has been released today as the third point release to the Wireshark 4.6 series of this popular network protocol analyzer, with support for new and updated capture file and protocol support.

 
Servers and Hi-Dee [original]

  
Today, for the second day in a row, the server exceeds a million requests (this time by 8PM)

 
Red Hat Gives You Less and Less Over Time [original]

  
If the future of GNU/Linux is Software Freedom, then this future isn't Red Hat or IBM

 
Attacking People Accomplishes Nothing [original]

  
When people start attacking those who advocate sharing it's not hard to see who the aggressor really is

 
Publishing Originals is Hard [original]

  
Perhaps I underestimated how much time would be occupied or spent with a growing volume of news

 
What to Use Except Ubuntu and Ubuntu-Based Distros [original]

  
There are many fine distros based on Debian and Devuan

 
Small/Mobile Systems: AOSP (Android), Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Mozilla Firefox: Tooling Announcements, Developer Experience, and Firefox Nightly

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Games: Playing Factorio On A Floppy Disk Cluster, Cooking Pot For Doom, and Vanilla OS vs. Bazzite

  
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

  
Debian: Freexian Collaborators Outline, 30,000 FAIme Jobs, and Debian Libre Live 13.3.0

  
3 updates from Debian teams/people

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: 'Mass Rebuild' of All Archive Packages, Spring Boot, 'Debloated' Ubuntu for a Fee

  
4 picks for today

 
Praises of Joplin and More

  
Early Coverage About Upcoming FOSDEM 2026

  
FOSDEM 2026 about to begin

 
today's howtos

  
Linus Torvalds' AudioNoise Project: A New Era of Coding with

  
The implication, according to detractors, is that the hype around AI may be masking deeper quality and accountability issues

 
Security and Microsoft Zero-Days Exploited

  
Zorin OS says Windows users drove nearly 1M downloads, so I installed it to see why

  
One Linux distribution in particular has seen a surprising uptick in users, ZorinOS

 
Thunderbird 147 Adds “Show Full Path” Folder Pane Option for Compact View Modes

  
After Firefox 147, Mozilla Thunderbird 147 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free email client app that also features chat, addressbook, calendar, and news capabilities.

 
Disable Lock Screen Media Controls in GNOME 49 (Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43)

  
This tutorial shows how to disable the media controls in the lock screen of GNOME 49 desktop in Ubuntu 25.10, Fedora 43

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Android Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Rose to All-Time High in Bolivia This Year [original]

  
Will it be over 5% by year's end?

 
Our members help secure the future of a free society

  
Three more days: that's how long we have before our deadline to reach our goal of welcoming 100 new FSF associate members

 
Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server Remain the World’s Most Popular Databases

  
Relational databases continued to dominate enterprise and cloud workloads in 2025

 
Unraid Plans Internal Boot Support and Multiple Arrays for 2026

  
Unraid’s 2026 plans include booting without USB flash drives

 
KDE Plasma 6.5.5 Is Out, Improves Support for Older Valve Index VR Headsets

  
The KDE Project announced today the release of KDE Plasma 6.5.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with more bug fixes and UI improvements.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
KDE Ni! OS – Plasma Login Manager teaser

  
I’ve read somewhere that Fedora will be the first distribution to replace SDDM with Dave’s brand new Plasma Login Manager

 
KDE Gear 26.04 release schedule

  
This is the release schedule the release team agreed on

 
Try Joplin: Your Open Source Evernote Alternative

  
If you rely heavily on note-taking apps and want to switch from a proprietary to an open-source solution

 
Games: "Games For Everyone", Hytale, Winnie's Hole, and More

  
9 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Budgie 10.10 Desktop Environment Released as the First Wayland-Only Version

  
The Budgie desktop developers announced today the release and general availability of the Budgie 10.10 desktop environment, which is the last update in the Budgie 10 series and the first to go Wayland-only.

 
Today in Techrights

  
NVIDIA 580.126.09 Released to Improve Compatibility with Recent Linux Kernels

  
NVIDIA released today NVIDIA 580.126.09 for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with a few important changes for those using the production branch version of the graphics driver.