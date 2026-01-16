news
Games: Valve, Less Miserables, Terraria, and More
Valve reveal all the Steam events scheduled for 2026 | GamingOnLinux
We already had a list of the first lot of Steam events for the year but now we know everything that's coming, as Valve put up the second half.
Valve's documentation highlights the different ways standalone games run on Steam Frame | GamingOnLinux
With the upcoming new Steam Frame hardware from Valve, they want to get as many games as possible running - and there's multiple ways for developers to do it.
Less Miserables is an upcoming point-and-click parody of Les Misérables | GamingOnLinux
A point-and-click parody of Les Misérables. Could be a fun one to keep an eye on if you love classic adventure games with modern touches. Coming from College Fun Games, this will be their first full-length title.
Multiple years later Terraria 1.4.5 has a release date for January 27th | GamingOnLinux
Wow, they've been cooking for a while on this one huh? Terraria 1.4.5 will officially arrive January 27th and it's going to be massive. The question is - will this actually be the final update? Probably not.
Steam Machine verification will have "fewer constraints" than Steam Deck - but text sizing worries me | GamingOnLinux
It seems it will be easier to be Steam Machine Verified when compared with Steam Deck Verified, according to a Valve designer speaking with Game Developer.
Even more AMD ray tracing performance improvements heading to Mesa on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Developer Natalie Vock working for Valve has sent in even more impressive performance improvements for AMD GPUs on Linux with Mesa. This is additional work on top of what was merged recently, and that was already impressive.
D7VK version 1.2 brings more Direct3D 6 improvements and a little Direct3D 5 too | GamingOnLinux
Entering the land of what the developer calls diminishing returns, D7VK version 1.2 has rolled out delivering a bunch of Direct3D 6 improvements.