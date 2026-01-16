EDATEC CM0 NANO Combines Raspberry Pi CM0 with Full I/O in a Small SBC

news

The board supports Raspberry Pi OS in both 32-bit and 64-bit variants, including Desktop and Lite editions. According to EDATEC, the CM0 NANO remains compatible with standard Raspberry Pi software tools and ecosystems.

Physically, the board measures approximately 100 × 85 mm and weighs about 52 g. It is rated for operation in temperatures ranging from −20 °C to 60 °C, with supported humidity levels from 5% to 95% non-condensing.