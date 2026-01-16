news
PipeWire 1.4.10 Backports Filter-Graph Channel Support and Fixes More Bugs
PipeWire 1.4.10 is another small bugfix release in the PipeWire 1.4 series that backports filter-graph channel support to make PipeWire adapt better to the number of channels of the stream, and backports the timer queue from PipeWire 1.5.
This release also enables support for allowing both sink and source pulse tunnels with the same name, adds support for handling some D-Bus errors better instead of crashing, limits resampler phases to avoid crashes, and implements support for more channel downmix positions.