We’re stopping Fairphone Easy… for now

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 06, 2024



It is with a heavy heart that we have taken the not-so-easy decision to discontinue Fairphone Easy… at the moment, at least.

Fairphone Easy’s phone-as-a-service subscription model reaffirmed our commitment to a circular economy. When we launched the program in the Netherlands in 2022, the idea was that it would provide a more sustainable alternative to the rather linear market approach of produce-sell-dispose that we see at play today. Unfortunately, due to various reasons, we cannot continue with the service right now.

Fairphone Easy was a win-win proposition for all involved. For the end-user, they were not only getting a smartphone, but also guaranteed peace of mind when it came to after-sales. Repairs and replacements were built into the overall fee with a free display repair every year and prioritized customer support. We took a cue from the automotive insurance industry, offering better prices with every passing year for existing subscribers, encouraging them to stick with their device.

