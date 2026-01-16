Open Hardware/Modding: ThinkNode M3, ForgeFPGA, Raspberry Pi Latches Onto the Slop Cargo Cult

You still can't upgrade the RAM on the Pi, but at least this way if you do have a need for an AI coprocessor, you don't have to eat up the Pi's memory to run things on it.

And it's a lot cheaper and more compact than running an eGPU on a Pi. In that sense, it's more useful than the silly NPUs Microsoft forces into their 'AI PCs'.

But it's still a solution in search of a problem, in all but the most niche of use cases.