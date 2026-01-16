news
Open Hardware/Modding: ThinkNode M3, ForgeFPGA, Raspberry Pi Latches Onto the Slop Cargo Cult
Linux Gizmos ☛ ThinkNode M3 Uses LR1110 and nRF52840 for Meshtastic Tracking
The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Renesas Expands ForgeFPGA Line with New 2k-LUT Ultra-Low-Power Devices
Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Raspberry Pi's new AI HAT adds 8GB of RAM for local LLMs
You still can't upgrade the RAM on the Pi, but at least this way if you do have a need for an AI coprocessor, you don't have to eat up the Pi's memory to run things on it.
And it's a lot cheaper and more compact than running an eGPU on a Pi. In that sense, it's more useful than the silly NPUs Microsoft forces into their 'AI PCs'.
But it's still a solution in search of a problem, in all but the most niche of use cases.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Introducing the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2: Generative AI on Raspberry Pi 5
While the AI HAT+ provides best-in-class acceleration for vision-based neural network models, including object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation (see it in action here), it lacks the capability to run the increasingly popular generative AI (GenAI) models. Today, we are excited to announce the Raspberry Pi AI HAT+ 2, our first AI product designed to fill the generative AI gap.