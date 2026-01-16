news
Fedora Games Lab Spin to Switch from Xfce to KDE Plasma with Fedora Linux 44
For those not in the know, Fedora Games Lab is an official spin of the Fedora Linux distribution that aims to provide users with a showcase of the best games available in Fedora. Fedora Games Lab includes several genres, from first-person shooters to real-time and turn-based strategy games to puzzle games.
Until now, Fedora Games Lab used the lightweight Xfce desktop environment by default, but due to the lack of maintainers and to leverage the latest and greatest Wayland stack for gaming, the Fedora Project decided to replace Xfce with the more modern and powerful KDE Plasma.