Fedora Games Lab Spin to Switch from Xfce to KDE Plasma with Fedora Linux 44

The PRO DP10 A14MG series supports 14th-generation Intel desktop processors, ranging from the Intel Core i7-14700 to Core i5-14400, Core i3-14100, and Pentium Gold G7400 models.

Collabora has shared a new project demonstrating how the OpenWrt One can be repurposed from a traditional networking appliance into a compact, general-purpose Linux system. The project, called openwrt-one-debian, enables users to install and run a full Debian operating system on the device by booting directly from NVMe storage.

Renesas notes that ForgeFPGA is positioned as an alternative to traditional low-end FPGAs, emphasizing simplified development, low power consumption, and compact packaging.

The ThinkNode M3 is built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, which handles Bluetooth Low Energy communication and overall system control.

The Watchdog HAT supports a wide range of rechargeable battery chemistries, including Lithium-Ion, Lithium-Polymer, Lithium-Phosphate (Li3PO4), Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LiFePO4), and Sodium-Ion cells. Charging behavior is software configurable, with selectable end-of-charge voltages ranging from 3.5 V to 4.4 V to match battery manufacturer recommendations.

The AI HAT+ 2 is based on the Hailo-10H neural network accelerator, delivering up to 40 TOPS of INT4 inferencing performance. While designed primarily for generative AI workloads, computer vision performance remains comparable to the earlier 26 TOPS AI HAT+, supporting tasks such as object detection, pose estimation, and scene segmentation.

The CM0 NANO is based on the Raspberry Pi CM0, which integrates a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 processor. The board includes 512 MB of SDRAM and is offered in configurations with 8 GB or 16 GB of onboard eMMC storage. A CM0 Lite variant without eMMC is also available, allowing the system to boot from a microSD card.

PipeWire 1.4.10 is another small bugfix release in the PipeWire 1.4 series that backports filter-graph channel support to make PipeWire adapt better to the number of channels of the stream, and backports the timer queue from PipeWire 1.5.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.4 is here with support for parsing .gz files to extract uncompressed size information, improves handling for image files larger than 4GB, and implements recovery strategies for async I/O, including queue depth reduction and sync fallback mechanisms.

The biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 50 desktop environment series is the removal of X11 support in various core components, which was initially planned for the GNOME 49 release, as GNOME is going Wayland-only from here on, except for the ability to launch other X11 desktop sessions with a per-user X server.

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 49.2, the GNOME 49.3 release updates the Nautilus (Files) file manager to no longer waste resources on images with extreme dimensions, redraw the view when the screen scale factor changes, and fix potential outdated view item usage.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, EndeavourOS Ganymede Neo is a small update to the EndeavourOS Ganymede release, published back in November 2025, featuring the KDE Plasma 6.5.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by KDE Frameworks 6.22 and KDE Gear 25.12.1.

Coming a month after Tails 7.3.1, the Tails 7.4 release introduces a new feature that lets you save your language, keyboard layout, and formats from the Welcome Screen to the USB stick and have them applied automatically when restarting Tails.

Ubuntu 25.04 was released on April 17th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until January 2026. Ubuntu 25.04 was powered by the Linux 6.14 kernel series and featured the GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series.

OBS Studio 32.1 promises several new features, including a new audio mixer, a new Add Source dialog, WebRTC simulcast support, updates to the Edit Transform dialog, rearranged default dock positions, and missing undo/redo actions for scene items.