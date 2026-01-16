news

Using a modern fork of this 90s Linux desktop was a nostalgic nightmare

Ever since I went full-time with Linux about nine months ago, I've had a soft spot for KDE Plasma. In fact, I'd even go so far as to claim that KDE's desktop environment and tools were a big reason as to why I didn't bounce back onto Windows. I think if I would have gone back to Windows if I was stuck with GNOME as my daily driver. I really don't like it.

Well, someone is working on a desktop environment that's a modern-day fork of the original KDE 1, which that released all the way back in 1998. It's called MiDesktop, and despite its highly developmental nature, I really wanted to check out what KDE looked and felt like before the turn of the millennium. So, I gave it a spin.