Canonical Ubuntu Pretends That US (Outsourcing) is OK With "European Sovereignty", Chris Siebenmann Looks at Netplan
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical Ubuntu and Ubuntu Pro now available on AWS European Sovereign Cloud [Ed: AWS or GAFAM is American espionage; a shame that Canonical paints that as anything but]
Canonical’s Ubuntu Pro delivers a securely designed, stable, and enterprise-ready foundation for open source innovation while providing customers with the same security, availability, and performance they expect from AWS. This enables customers to meet stringent operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union (EU).
University of Toronto ☛ Linux network interface names have a length limit, and Netplan
As mentioned in my Fediverse post, Netplan tells you nothing. One direct consequence of this is that in any context where you're writing down your own network interface names, such as VLANs or WireGuard interfaces, simply having 'netplan try' or 'netplan apply' succeed without errors does not mean that your configuration actually works. You'll need to look at error logs and perhaps inventory all your network devices.