today's leftovers
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-02-25 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (08/2024): A Preview of Changes coming with Sailfish OS 4.6.0 and a report on Upstreaming by Megi
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Nolan Lawson ☛ Bugs I’ve filed on browsers
I think filing bugs on browsers is one of the most useful things a web developer can do.
When faced with a cross-browser compatibility problem, a lot of us are conditioned to just search for some quick workaround, or to keep cycling through alternatives until something works. And this is definitely what I did earlier in my career. But I think it’s too short-sighted.
Education
APNIC ☛ Thanks for participating in APRICOT 2024
All presentation materials are now online, and photos from the workshop week and the conference are available to view and download.
Programming/Development
Nicolas Fränkel ☛ From Kotlin Scripting to Python
At the time, I chose Kotlin scripting because I was proficient enough in Kotlin, but I wanted to learn the scripting part. Over the years, I became more and more dissatisfied with the solution. I recently moved away from Kotlin Scripting to Python. In this post, I want to explain my reasons and document the migration.
Steve Kemp ☛ A simple package for running many linters
I used to configure Emacs to run a linter when saving some specific type of files. For example I'd have a perl-utilities package to reformat perl code, and run the perl-linter on saving, then I'd have a hook to do the same thing for Dockerfiles, etc, etc.
