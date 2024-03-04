Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 04, 2024



Linux has surpassed a 4% share in the desktop operating system market as of the end of February 2024. According to the latest data from StatCounter, a leading web traffic analysis tool, Linux’s market share has reached 4.03%.

At first glance, the number might seem modest, but it represents a significant leap. Let’s break it down. It took Linux 30 years to secure a 3% share of desktop operating systems, a milestone reached last June.

Impressively, the open-source operating system has surged by an additional 1% in the last eight months.

