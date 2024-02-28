today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install and Setup OneDrive Client in Ubuntu 22.04 [Ed: This is Microsoft spyware; how expensive can it be to buy an external hard drive instead?]
This is a step by step beginners guide shows how to install and setup OneDrive client in Ubuntu 22.04 to sync files between local machine and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft cloud. OneDrive is a file hosting service by Microsoft.

ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on Debian 12. TensorFlow is an end-to-end open-source platform for machine learning. The flexible architecture allows you to deploy computation across a variety of platforms, from desktops to clusters of servers to mobile and edge devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL Workbench on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on Manjaro. MySQL Workbench is a unified visual tool for database architects, developers, and DBAs. It provides data modeling, SQL development, and comprehensive administration tools for server configuration, user administration, and much more.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Notepad++ on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Notepad++ on Fedora 39. Notepad++ is a highly regarded text editor among developers and writers who use Windows. Its rich feature set, including syntax highlighting, code folding, and a tabbed document interface, makes it a favorite for coding, scripting, and plain text editing.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to create GNOME dynamic wallpapers
Net2 ☛ How to Install Arch Linux
Arch GNU/Linux is made for those who want to experience core Linux. It comes with base minimal system files for basic functioning allowing users to configure their own operating systems. Arch GNU/Linux comes with its package manager which improves user experience with up-to-date repositories.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to configure Certificate Authority on Ubuntu/Debian
Vitux ☛ How to Install the Zabbix Monitoring Tool on Rocky Linux
Zabbix is an open source monitoring software for companies. It is not limited to monitoring servers, but can also monitor network devices, cloud services, virtual machines and containers, databases and applications, IoT sensors, etc.
LinuxConfig ☛ How to check GPIO status
FOSSLinux ☛ Linux Cat Command: How to Display and Manipulate Text
The cat command in GNU/Linux is a versatile tool for displaying, combining, and manipulating text files directly from the command line. This tutorial covers the basics of the cat command, including its syntax, options, and practical examples, to enhance your file management and text processing skills.
LinuxConfig ☛ Step-by-Step Guide: Adding Certificates to Ubuntu’s Trusted Authorities
LinuxConfig ☛ Raspberry Pi as Music Streamer
LinuxConfig ☛ 10 Essential Methods to Reboot Your Ubuntu Server
OSTechNix ☛ How To Prevent Crontab Entries From Accidental Deletion In Linux
Disk usage skipping mount points (even top-level ones)
$ for a in /*; do mountpoint -q -- "$a" || du -shx "$a"; done | sort -h
Other solutions that involve doing
du -sx /*
are incomplete because they will still descend other top-level filesystems are that mounted directly at "/" because the * expands to explicitly include all files and directories in "/", and du will still traverse them even with -x because you asked it to by supplying the directory name as a parameter (indirectly via "*").