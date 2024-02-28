Mesa’s NVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for NVIDIA Hardware Is Now Stable

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 28, 2024



Collabora’s Faith Ekstrand writes in a blog post that a new merge request that landed earlier today in the Mesa graphics stack and which removes the non-conformant implementation warnings for NVK and changes the Meson configuration option from nouveau-experimental to nouveau, makes the open-source driver stable.

NVK was first announced in October 2022 as a drop-in replacement for the open-source Nouveau driver for NVIDIA graphics cards. Since then, Collabora has been working hard to make it ready for prime time, and the wait is now over as NVK will be shipped as a stable driver with the upcoming Mesa 24.1 graphics stack.

