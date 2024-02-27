Freexian is pleased to announce a partnership with Catalyst to extend the security support of Samba 4.17, which is the version packaged in Debian 12 Bookworm. Samba 4.17 will reach upstream’s end-of-support this upcoming March (2024), and the goal of this partnership is to extend it until June 2028 (i.e. the end of Debian 12’s regular security support).

One of the main aspects of this project is that it will also include support for Samba as Active Directory Domain Controller (AD-DC).