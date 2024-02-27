today's leftovers
Qt ☛ Qt for Android Automotive 6.6.2 is released
Qt for Android Automotive (QtAA) is out, based on Qt 6.6.2 with more than 400 bug fixes, security updates, and other improvements to the top of the Qt 6.6.1 release.
Adnan Hodzic: App architecture with reliability in mind: From Kubernetes to Serverless with GCP Cloud Build & Cloud Run [Ed: It is not "Serverless"; Google has physical servers there.]
The blog post you’re reading is hosted on a private Kubernetes cluster that runs inside my home.
Tom's Hardware ☛ India continues to innovate homegrown RISC-V, launches Aries 3.0 board with an onboard Vega ET1031 CPU
India launches a RISC-V powered Aries v3.0 development board for roughly the equivalent of $20 USD. It's powered by a 32-bit, 100 MHz CPU with 256KB of SRAM.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2024.09 Plants vs Zombies
And the American constitution thrown in! Anton Antonov mixes all of these in the blog post “US Constitution vs Plants vs Zombies” (/r/rakulang comments) about another use of Large Language Model workflows. With some amazing textual and visual results! More video tutorials Dr Raku continued producing and posting beginner tutorial videos.
Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI)
It's FOSS ☛ 13 Super Useful Tips on Organizing Notes Better With Obsidian [Ed: They're Adding Warnings Now: The Site "It's FOSS" is Not FOSS]
Non-FOSS Warning! Obsidian is not an open source software. We cover it here because of its popularity among Linux users and open source developers.
