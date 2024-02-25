FreeBSD 13.3-BETA3 Now Available

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2024



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE----- Hash: SHA512

The third BETA build of the 13.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 13.3-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC o 13.3-BETA3 i386 GENERIC o 13.3-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC o 13.3-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 13.3-BETA3 powerpc64le GENERIC64LE o 13.3-BETA3 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 13.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B o 13.3-BETA3 armv7 GENERICSD o 13.3-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC o 13.3-BETA3 aarch64 RPI o 13.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64 o 13.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINE64-LTS o 13.3-BETA3 aarch64 PINEBOOK o 13.3-BETA3 aarch64 ROCK64 o 13.3-BETA3 aarch64 ROCKPRO64 o 13.3-BETA3 riscv64 GENERIC o 13.3-BETA3 riscv64 GENERICSD

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/ISO-IMAGES/13.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use Git to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/13.3" branch.

A summary of changes since 13.3-BETA2 includes:

o A kernel panic fix affecting the net-mgmt/ng_ipacct port.

o A fix to invalid birthtime values generated by fusefs.

o An update to the TLS root certificate bundle.

o Sendmail update to 8.18.1.

o Allowing mac_priority's authorized users to set realtime priority.

o An update to the source for the leap seconds database.

o A workaround for an elftoolchain bug which yielded boated RISCV binaries.

A list of changes since 13.2 will be available in the releng/13.3 release notes:

https://www.freebsd.org/releases/13.3R/relnotes/

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 13.3-RELEASE cycle progresses.

=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===

VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, aarch64, and riscv64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/VM-IMAGES/13.3-BETA3/

BASIC-CI images can be found at:

https://download.freebsd.org/releases/CI-IMAGES/13.3-BETA3/

The partition layout is:

~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)

The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.

Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information:

https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU

To boot the VM image, run:

% qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0

Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.

=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store in each region using the keys:

/aws/service/freebsd/amd64/base/ufs/13.3/BETA3

FreeBSD/aarch64 EC2 AMI IDs can be retrieved from the Systems Manager Parameter Store in each region using the keys:

/aws/service/freebsd/arm64/base/ufs/13.3/BETA3

=== Vagrant Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running:

% vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-13.3-BETA3 % vagrant up

=== Upgrading ===

The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64, i386, and aarch64 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade by first installing any updates for the currently running release:

# freebsd-update fetch # freebsd-update install

and then downloading the new release:

# freebsd-update upgrade -r 13.3-BETA3

During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly.

# freebsd-update install

The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing.

# shutdown -r now

After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components:

# freebsd-update install

It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 12.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat12x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland:

# shutdown -r now

Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files:

# freebsd-update install

Read on