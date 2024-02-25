OnlyOffice 8.0 and the Dream of a Microsoft Office Alternative

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 25, 2024



OnlyOffice is an open source office suite licensed under the AGPL 3.0 license, and works on Windows and Linux systems. It features editor programs for documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Version 8.0 of the software was released just a few weeks ago, and it is said that many improvements were brought program.

It has been a long dream in the open source community to have a fully-featured alternative to MS Office. While software like LibreOffice exist, in many areas, they are still looked to as lacking a lot of features compared to MS Office.

Read on