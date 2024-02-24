KDE and GNOME: Plasma 6, KPublicTransport, and This Week in GNOME
cursor-shape-v1 in Chromium and Electron
Just in time for KDE Plasma 6, Chromium 122 and Electron 29 have been released! They contain my patch that adds support for Wayland’s new cursor-shape-v1 extension protocol.
Volker Krause ☛ MOTIS support in KPublicTransport
Two weeks ago I showed a screenshot of initial support for the MOTIS routing engine in KTrip in my FOSDEM 2024 report. Driven by the Transitous work this is meanwhile nearing completion and will ship with the 24.05 release.
This Week in GNOME ☛ [This Week in GNOME] Felix Häcker: #136 New Papers
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 16 to February 23.