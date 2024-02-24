Databases: YottaDB r2.00 and pgagroal 1.6

Inherited from the upstream GT.M V7.0-000, YottaDB r2.00 creates database files of up to 16Gi blocks. For example, the maximum size of a database file with 4KiB blocks is 64TiB, which means you can use fewer regions for extremely large databases. With YottaDB r2.00, you can continue to use database files created by r1.x releases, except that the maximum size of a database file created with prior YottaDB releases remains unchanged.