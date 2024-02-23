today's howtos
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create Hidden Filesystems in GNU/Linux with Shufflecake
Shufflecake is an innovative tool for creating an encrypted and hidden filesystem in Linux. Learn how to setup your own in Ubuntu today.
-
Dedoimedo ☛ Game under Proton crashes when taking a screenshot - Fix
Sound of ... crashes? This be a short tutorial explaining how to work around the problem of game crashes when taking screenshots in Windows-only titles running with Steam Proton in GNU/Linux by disabling the screenshot sound. Now that's a mouthful. Take a look.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Nagios Plugin to Check Memory Usages on Linux
In today’s IT infrastructure, ensuring that servers operate within their capacity limits is crucial for maintaining system health and performance. One of the key aspects of server management is memory utilization monitoring. High memory usage can lead to slower application response times, system instability, or even crashes.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ Installing WordPress on a LAMP Stack in Ubuntu 24.04
-
Enhancing Kubernetes Security With Seccomp Profiles
In Kubernetes, seccomp plays a vital role in protecting nodes against malicious code execution. Here's how.
-
Rachel ☛ A vintage network attack called smurf
Back around 1997, there was something new going around in the realm of net abuse: "smurfing" a target. This one involved a nice little trick that let you send out a relatively small amount of traffic and let someone else turn it into a much larger amount of traffic, and then that response would be directed onto your target.
-
University of Toronto ☛ A recent abrupt change in Internet SSH brute force attacks against us
Since the higher-rate SSH probes get through fine, this doesn't seem to be anything in our firewalls or local configurations (I initially wondered about things like a change in logging that came in with an Ubuntu package update). Instead it seems to be a change in attacker behavior, and since it took about two hours to take full effect on Tuesday morning, I wonder if it was something getting progressively shut down or reoriented.