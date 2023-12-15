Tetris Effect: Connected, Times of Progress, Death Stranding, Emplacement, and MoreTetris Effect: Connected, Times of Progress, Death Stranding, Emplacement, and More
Tetris Effect: Connected adds HDR for Steam Deck OLED plus optimizations
More HDR goodies for you to test with your shiny new Steam Deck OLED, as Tetris Effect: Connected should now work great with it. Even if you only have the original Steam Deck LCD model, this update should still improve things for you too!
Steam Deck - SteamOS 3.5.11 Preview 'Until Morale Improves' now available
Valve sure like their code-names recently for Steam Deck SteamOS updates, and now SteamOS 3.5.11 Preview 'Until Morale Improves' is now available. You need to change your update channel to get it via Settings > System > System Update Channel.
Times of Progress is an upcoming city-builder set during the Industrial Revolution
City-builder fans may want to keep an eye on this one. Pressing Thumbs Games just revealed Times of Progress, a classic city-builder set during the Industrial Revolution.
Death Stranding from Kojima is getting the live-action movie treatment
Death Stranding from Kojima Productions is being turned into a movie, with A24 (Everything Everywhere All at Once) taking on the job. As one of my favourite games from the last few years, I can't wait to see!
Mixing ideas from Chess and base-building strategy games, protect your King in Emplacement
Emplacement is a King versus King turn-based strategy game, all about placing down tiles in a way that's a bit like Chess mixed with ideas from other more traditional turn-based strategy games.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) is now open source
As promised, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 is now open source under the MIT license and available for all developers to look into and add into their games. Currently though, this initial open source release only includes support for DirectX 12, as Vulkan support is "in development and will be released in a future version".
Necesse a Terraria-Rimworld blend gets big update, graphics overhaul coming
Blending together elements of the likes of Terraria and Rimworld, the open world survival craft and colony sim game Necesse has a big update out now. And there's some more exciting stuff to come still.
Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER gets a new extended trailer
Long-awaited sequel to 2064: Read Only Memories to launch in first half of 2024, and now you can get a better look at Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER in the new extended trailer.
Escape Simulator gets a free Among Us DLC out now
Pine Studio are doing some great stuff with Escape Simulator. Not only did it get a Portal themed DLC earlier this year, it just got a free Among Us DLC out now. The Among Us crew love their cross-overs it seems, like the Vampire Survivors DLC also coming soon.