Fairphone just went platinum… again

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 15, 2023



We are super excited and proud to share that EcoVadis has awarded Fairphone Platinum status, and we have received the highest score ever in our industry. EcoVadis is the global standard for business sustainability ratings and the last word when it comes to monitoring sustainability in global supply chains. The rating covers four sustainability themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

This is the third consecutive year we have been given a Platinum medal, with an improved score of 88/100, up from 75/100 in 2022. We are the only smartphone manufacturers to score Platinum status for three years in a row! Our score also firmly positions us as the leading company in our industry, and in the top 1% of the 114,000 companies assessed by Ecovadis. This only goes to show that when it comes to sustainable consumer electronics, nobody does it better or fairer than us.

