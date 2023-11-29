Linux Devices and Projects/Products: FriendlyELEC, Raspberry Pi, Arduino
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ FriendlyELEC NAS Kit with 2.5GbE port and up to 16GB RAM
FriendlyELEC has just launched a NAS kit built around a System-on-Module based on the high-performance Rockchip RK3588 SoC.
-
The DIY Life ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Case
Today we’re going to be assembling a 3D-printed case for the new Raspberry Pi 5. This case is a redesign of my popular case for a Raspberry Pi 4, with adaptations to accommodate the new port layout and the power/shutdown button at the back.
-
CNX Software ☛ DIN rail mount works with all Raspberry Pi boards and compatible SBC’s with a 40-pin GPIO header
DIN rail mounts or mountable enclosures for the Raspberry Pi have been available for years with products such as the RailPi 2.0 enclosure or TerraPi’s DIN rail mount, but PlasmaDan’s DINPi RACK adds another option that happens to be compatible with any Raspberry Pi board, be it model A, model B or Zero. Since there’s no software involved, it will also with other SBCs with a 40-pin Raspberry Pi GPIO header and the same mounting holes as the Raspberry Pi SBCs, and DINPi RACK also supports one Raspberry Pi HAT or up to two Raspberry Pi pHATs, also known as uHATs (Micro HAT), plus there’s an extra 40-pin right angle for further example. The board received CE & UKCA certifications, is RoHS compliant (lead-free), and is manufactured by a UL 796 certified manufacturer.
-
CNX Software ☛ T-Display-S3-Long board features ESP32-S3 WiSoC, a wide touchscreen display
LILYGO has designed plenty of ESP32 boards with an integrated display, but the new T-Display-S3-Long may be suitable for different applications since the ESP32-S3 board comes with a wide 3.4-inch touchscreen display with 640×180 resolution. The WiFi and Bluetooth wireless display board is powered by an ESP32-S3R8 WiSoC with 8MB PSRAM, and comes with a 16MB SPI flash, two Qwiic connectors and a 30-pin header for expansion, a USB Type-C port for power, charging, and programming, and a 2-pin connector for an optional LiPo battery.
-
Arduino ☛ TAST-E is an animatronic robot head with a sense of taste and smell
There are many theories that attempt to explain the uncanny valley, which is a range of humanoid realness that is very disconcerting to people. When something looks almost human, we find it disturbing.