Linux Devices and Projects/Products: FriendlyELEC, Raspberry Pi, Arduino

DIN rail mounts or mountable enclosures for the Raspberry Pi have been available for years with products such as the RailPi 2.0 enclosure or TerraPi’s DIN rail mount, but PlasmaDan’s DINPi RACK adds another option that happens to be compatible with any Raspberry Pi board, be it model A, model B or Zero. Since there’s no software involved, it will also with other SBCs with a 40-pin Raspberry Pi GPIO header and the same mounting holes as the Raspberry Pi SBCs, and DINPi RACK also supports one Raspberry Pi HAT or up to two Raspberry Pi pHATs, also known as uHATs (Micro HAT), plus there’s an extra 40-pin right angle for further example. The board received CE & UKCA certifications, is RoHS compliant (lead-free), and is manufactured by a UL 796 certified manufacturer.