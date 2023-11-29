New or Updates Lists of GNU/Linux
-
10 Best Paint Applications for GNU/Linux Users in 2023
Digital painting involves using traditional painting techniques such as impasto, oils, watercolor, etc. to create paintings on a computer.
-
TecMint ☛ 13 Best Photo Editing Software for GNU/Linux in 2023
In this article, I have reviewed some of the best photo editing software available on various GNU/Linux distributions.
-
Top 16 Best and Free GNU/Linux Apps To Have in 2023
People usually assume that GNU/Linux is something quite difficult and confusing especially those who wish to shift towards it and are newbies. But, the story is quite different as like others you can enjoy the freedom of using the best GNU/Linux software which comes in free.
-
Best backdoored Windows Emulators For GNU/Linux For 2023 / 2024
Over the years, there have been a lot of people who say GNU/Linux has finally gone mainstream with its growing market share, and it is now time to ditch Windows.
-
Linux Links ☛ ASUSTOR Data Master 4.2 (ADM OS): Getting Started
The first article in this series walks you through the steps of setting up ADM 4.2 for the first time.