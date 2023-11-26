The first thing you need to know is the internal IP address of your Wi-Fi router. Most Wi-Fi routers will use a private IP address for the network with Network Address Translation to transfer packets to and from the internet. Three IPv4 address ranges are designated for private networks: 10.0.0.0, 172.16.0.0, and 192.168.0.0.

If you don’t know your router's IP address, use the ip route command. Look for the line that says “default.” Assuming you’re on a simple single-homed network with only one internet connection, the address on that line will be your gateway.