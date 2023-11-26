Famously, Unix has the concept of a process's 'current directory', including for your shell processes. Recently, I saw an interesting Fediverse discussion on some aspects of the current directory which aren't necessarily obvious, partly because both Unix kernels and Unix shells have become more complicated over time.

The Unix kernel keeps track of your current directory not as text path but as a reference to a kernel object, normally the directory's inode. In the old days this was all the kernel actually knew about the current directory, but today Linux (and perhaps other Unixes) have developed kernel caches of the mappings between names and inodes; in Linux, these are dnodes (I believe for 'directory (entry) node'). Linux's dnodes mean that the kernel almost always knows the name of your current directory, if it has one.