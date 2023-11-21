Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More

I've been working on an emulation of the Elliott 803 computer for a number of years, (more than I care to remember !) but it has never quite been ready to be released. However in 2009 I started to regularly visit The National Museum Of Computing (TNMOC) to use and maintain their 803B. This encouraged me to once again start working to get my emulator into a state where it can be used by others.

The emulator has been developed on a number of different Linux distributions over the years (Slackware,SUSE,Fedora) but currently developement is done on Ubuntu 10.04. It should continue to run on any current Linux system. For the best results you'll need hardware accelerated openGL graphics working on your machine.