Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
-
Hackaday ☛ Zork Zcode Interpreters Appear Out Of Nowhere
Some of our readers may know about Zork (and 1, 2, 3), the 1977 text adventure originally written for the PDP-10. The game has been public domain for a while now, but recently, the interpreters for several classic 1980s machines have also appeared on the internet.
-
Federal News Network ☛ ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ doesn’t work for today’s military
After 18 months of predictive maintenance implementation, the Marine Corps reduced maintenance hours for amphibious assault vehicles by 69% and reduced downtime for those ground combat systems by 32%. It also increased weapon system availability by 6%.
For the Army, predictive maintenance helped avoid four serious aircraft accidents – accidents that would have resulted in property damage of $2 million or more, loss or destruction of aircraft, and/or personnel fatality or permanent total disability.
-
[Old] Peter Onion ☛ An Emulator For The Elliot 803
I've been working on an emulation of the Elliott 803 computer for a number of years, (more than I care to remember !) but it has never quite been ready to be released. However in 2009 I started to regularly visit The National Museum Of Computing (TNMOC) to use and maintain their 803B. This encouraged me to once again start working to get my emulator into a state where it can be used by others.
The emulator has been developed on a number of different Linux distributions over the years (Slackware,SUSE,Fedora) but currently developement is done on Ubuntu 10.04. It should continue to run on any current Linux system. For the best results you'll need hardware accelerated openGL graphics working on your machine.
-
Raspberry Pi
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Support for new computing teachers: A tool to find Scratch programming errors
Luisa Greifenstein presents a research-based tool that helps teachers debug and explain errors in students' Scratch code.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Best Stemma QT, Grove Add-Ons for Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Whether you’re using a Raspberry Pi, Pico, Arduino or ESP32, there is always a great selection of add ons and accessories for your chosen board. If you want to attach sensors, motors, switches and lights to your microcontroller with the minimum of hassle, consider getting components that connect via the Stemma QT (aka Qwiic, QW / ST or Maker Port) or Grove standards.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ The Best Raspberry Pi Cases 2023
There’s no single best Raspberry Pi case for all uses, because what you would want for a media center is different from what you need for maker projects or for extreme over-clocking. Some cases can turn the humble single board computer into a desktop computer, while others are designed like classic retro consoles and handhelds to hit the nostalgia center of our brains (which means we have both SNES and Nintendo Game Boy styled cases on our shelves). Some cases completely engulf the Pi in a shield of aluminum and acrylic. Below we’ve listed our favorite Raspberry Pi cases that offer not just protection, but add extra features to your Pi. We're including picks not only for the current-generation Raspberry Pi 4 but also for the Raspberry Pi 3 series and the diminutive Raspberry Pi Zero range including the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ PicoTouch synthesiser | #MagPiMonday
PicoTouch is a thin capacitive touch platform, and Tod’s software turns Raspberry Pi Pico into a MIDI synthesiser that he can use to play sounds directly, or connect to another computer to control audio software.
-