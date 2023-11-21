Security Failures: Windows TCO and SolarWinds

Telemetry logs, which hold collection, transmission, and measurement of data, were found missing in 42 per cent of analysed cyberattacks, according to Sophos' Active Adversary Report. Titled 'The Active Adversary Report for Security Practitioners', the report delves into incident response (IR) cases scrutinised by global cybersecurity firm Sophos. The report provides insights based on 232 Sophos IR cases across 25 sectors from January 2022 till June 30, 2023.

Delving into cases of attacks, the report also found that in 82 per cent of these instances, cybercriminals deliberately disabled or eradicated telemetry to conceal their actions. The targeted organisations spanned 34 countries across six continents, with 83 per cent of cases originating from organisations with fewer than 1,000 employees.