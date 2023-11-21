Security Failures: Windows TCO and SolarWinds

Tux Machines

Apart from being powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, the biggest change in EndeavourOS Galileo is the adoption of KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment instead of Xfce for the live session and the offline installation.

Rocky Linux 9.3 is here six months after Rocky Linux 9.2 and brings back both the Cloud and Container images for the PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian (ppc64le) architecture, which were missing from Rockly Linux 9.2 due to issues with QEMU. However, the devs say that these images may be missing some features compared to the images available for other supported architectures.

Coming less than a week after fwupd 1.9.8, the fwupd 1.9.9 release is here to introduce support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops and Advantech BMC devices, as well as a new generic request for the device power cable.

Collabora says that NVK gaining official Vulkan conformance is the first time any Nouveau graphics driver has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. For Collabora, this means that they can now pass the entire Vulkan conformance test suite against NVK.

Firefox 120 introduces the ability for Ubuntu users using Firefox Snap to import browser data from the Chromium web browser when it’s installed as a Snap package, as well as a new “Website Privacy Preferences” feature in Privacy & Security settings that tells websites not to sell or share your data or to send a “Do Not Track” request.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Tor Project blog

Safeguarding the Tor network: our commitment to network health and supporting relay operators

In this blog post, we want to reaffirm our commitment to keeping Tor free, and provide insight into the rationale behind our recent actions to protect the network from bad actors.

LinuxGizmos.com

Radxa ROCK 5B Blue Edition available at reduced price

New Banana Pi development board comes in Zero W form-factor

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2023

EndeavourOS Ditches Xfce for KDE Plasma with the Galileo Release
EndeavourOS has a new major release today dubbed Galileo, which comes with some significant and exciting changes for fans of this Arch Linux-based rolling release distribution.
Ubuntu Budgie switches its approach to Wayland
Elementary OS going full speed ahead, but Parachutist Parakeet considers a new, post-Enlightenment glide path
HandBrake 1.7 Released with AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 Encoders
HandBrake 1.7 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform video transcoder application for GNU/Linux.
Midnight Heist - Looting and Zombies, Reviewed on GNU/Linux
Midnight Heist, developed and published by MediaTale
It’s Official: Linux Kernel 6.6 Will Be LTS, Supported Until December 2026
In another unexpected turn of events, the latest Linux 6.6 kernel series has been officially marked as LTS (Long Term Support) on the kernel.org website with a predicted life expectancy of at least three years.
Rocky Linux 9.3 Brings Back Cloud and Container Images for PowerPC 64-Bit
RHEL clone Rocky Linux 9.3 has been released today and it’s now available for download as a free alternative to Red Hat’s enterprise Linux distributions CentOS Stream and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Inkscape 1.3.1 Released with More Than 70 Bug Fixes and Two New Features
Inkscape 1.3.1 has been released today as the first major update to the Inkscape 1.3 series of this open-source vector graphics editor that happens to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
 
Security Failures: Windows TCO and SolarWinds
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Will anybody save Linux on Itanium? Absolutely not
It's doomed to sink... but the how and why is interesting
Pi-lomar Puts an Observatory in Your HandsPi-lomar Puts an Observatory in Your Hands
Built with a Raspberry Pi 4, a RPi Hi Quality camera, and a Pimoroni Tiny2040
CinePi Project Promises Open Source Movie Making
Today, there’s open source options for pretty much anything mainstream
Games: Zarathustra, Action Roguelikes Bundle, Polychromatic, and More
GNU/Linux and Android in Argentina and Falkland Islands
Security Leftovers
Learn what's new in EndeavourOS "Galileo" release, which brings KDE Plasma desktop as default option, dropping Xfce and additional updates.
Claws Email 4.2 Released with Improved Attachment Management
Claws Email 4.2 has just been released, and it comes packed with several enhancements and bug fixes to improve your email experience on Linux desktops.
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: BIOS
This is a multi-part blog looking at an Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
How to Create Fibonacci Sequence in LibreOffice
Here's how you can create a Fibonacci sequence in LibreOffice or OpenOffice Calc.
Digital Freedom: No Clicking on “I Agree” to Use Smartphones or PCs Supported by PureOS
Smartphones, tablet PCs, laptop PCs, or servers supported by PureOS, from Purism, do not require the Purism customer to click on “I Agree”
Pseudo Open Source Foundations
Exploring a Postgres query plan
I learned this week that you can intercept and redirect Postgres query execution
Discovering SmartOS as a Home Hypervisor
GNU/Linux Application Lists: Instant Messaging, Ubuntu Misc. and Accounting/Finance
Pied Beta
Nextcloud as Personal Cloud
NVK reaches Vulkan 1.0 conformance
As of today, NVK is now an officially conformant implementation of the Vulkan 1.0 API on NVIDIA Turing hardware
Events: openSUSE.Asia Summit, Godot, SemiBUG, KHNOG 5
FreeBSD 14.0-RELEASE Announcement
Google Slows Down Firefox Users When Watching YouTube
If you are using the open source Firefox web browser to browse YouTube and watch its videos, then you might have noticed that there is an artificial delay that was added recently whenever you try to watch a video
Claws Mail 3.20.0 and 4.2.0 unleashed
Xen Project Releases Version 4.18 with New Security, Performance, and Architecture Enhancements for AI/ML Applications
The Xen Project, an open source hypervisor hosted at the 'Linux' Foundation
The Future of the Planet is GNU/Linux, But Freedom Needs to be Included Too
The future is UNIX-like operating systems, including GNU/Linux and BSDs
Open Hardware in China
Fwupd 1.9.9 Linux firmware updating utility is now available for download with support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops and Advantech BMC devices.
Collabora announced today that its open-source NVK graphics driver in Mesa is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.0 graphics API on NVIDIA Turing hardware.
Android Leftovers
LineageOS is currently installed on 1.5 million Android devices
How openSUSE Tumbleweed makes a great case for rolling release Linux distributions
openSUSE offers two different takes on its Linux distribution
See System Resource Usage in Ubuntu’s Top Panel
We’re not short of system monitoring tools for Ubuntu, with an array of desktop apps, extensions, widgets, Conky scripts, and command-line tools readily available to us
Tux Machines' Daily Bulletins Fully Automated
The process is 100% automated
Release of GNU gettext 0.22.4 and Software Lists
Some FOSS news and a release
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and GNU World Order
2 new episodess
Some Fedora Infra Statistics and Things To Do After Installing Fedora 39
Fedora stories
Stable kernels: Linux 6.6.2, Linux 6.5.12, Linux 6.1.63, Linux 5.15.139, Linux 5.10.201, Linux 5.4.261, Linux 4.19.299, and Linux 4.14.330
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 120 web browser, slated for release on November 21st, 2023, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
How to Get Hardware Info on Ubuntu, Ubuntu Core Desktop, and Microcloud
Some Ubuntu news
Samsung Galaxy S22 One UI 6 (Android 14) update is live for all
mostly breach news
Linux Deepin's big brother claims it's hit three million installs
The other big Chinese distro, after Kylin, seems to be thriving
MediaTek Filogic 860 & Filogic 360 WiFi 7 chipsets target mainstream BE7200 routers and clients
There’s no information about software support, but MediaTek will likely provide support for Linux-based distributions like OpenWrt and/or Debian
Meson 1.3 Released with Improved Build Systems for Developers
Learn what's new in the Meson 1.3 release, which brings improvements and fixes to this open-source build system for developers.
Distrobox 1.6.0 Rolls Out with Improved NVIDIA Integration
Distrobox 1.6.0 release brings new unshare flags, improved shell handling, better CUDA integration, and more
Review: Slackel 7.7 "Openbox"
Slackel is a live Linux distribution based on Slackware Linux and Salix
Linux is Bigger Than Windows in Europe (If One Counts Android)
Android isn't exactly freedom-respective, so we are only cautiously optimistic about it replacing Windows
Linux 6.7-rc2
Linus Torvalds: So I was expecting rc2 to be tiny
10 Best Browsers for Ubuntu and Other Linux
This guide walks you through the strengths & features of some of the best web browsers in Ubuntu to help you choose.
Lawyers' SLAPP Attacks and False DMCAs
A sophisticated campaign to discredit or to censor?
Prioritising the Basics
We'll try to get back to originals later today
The 163rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 19th, 2023.
8 Linux distributions to replace CentOS and Fluff/Buzzwords From Red Hat
iPhone 15 review: How does Apple stack up against Android's best
Pineberry Pi adds NVMe storage capabilities to the Raspberry Pi 5
Pineberry Pi’s HatDrive Top and Bottom are two new expansion boards compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC, designed to increase its storage capacity and performance using NVMe technology
How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions in Ubuntu
Learn how to install VirtualBox guest additions in Ubuntu and other related Linux distributions and enable various features.
Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
Amazon is reportedly working on its own Linux-based OS to replace Android on its Fire TVs, smart displays, and other non-tablet devices
Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: The Linux Link Tech Show, Enterprise Linux Security, and Loads More
Perl: FOSDEM 2024, Perl Weekly Challenge, and More
KaOS 2023.11
KaOS is pleased to announce the availability of the November release of a new stable ISO
LINDOZ 2023 & NEW A.I ADVANCED FEATURES
Jacque Montague Raymer of MakuluLinux
Netgate Releases pfSense CE Software Version 2.7.1
release of pfSense® Community Edition (CE) software version 2.7.1
Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 is now generally available, as expected!
Oracle Linux 9 Update 3 delivers on Oracle's commitment to open source and keeping Linux free and open while providing binary compatibility to help ensure applications run without disruption
EuroLinux 9.3 released
EuroLinux 9.3 repositories have been expanded to include Redis 7, Nodejs 20 and Java 21 OpenJDK, GCC Toolset 13. Updated toolsets: Rust v1.71, Go v1.20 and LLVM v16, GCC 11.4
FSF-EEE: Child Labour, Upcycling Android Open Letter, Interoperable Europe Act, and Router Freedom
Latest 5 from GAFAM-funded FSF-EEE
Steam Deck OLED Is Now Available to Order with HDR Display and Bigger Battery
Valve today officially released the Steam Deck OLED Linux-powered gaming handheld that brings a bigger screen with high dynamic range (HDR) support, a bigger battery, and more.
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
Two years after its first appearance, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 ultra-light AMD-powered Linux laptop is now in the 3rd generation (Gen3) with a more recent AMD Ryzen 7 processor and updated internals.
Shotwell updated to 0.32.3 with Some Fixes
Shotwell photo viewer and organizer released new 0.32.3 version a day ago with minor updates
Software: Video Chat Software, Ip vs. Ifconfig, Yum vs. Dnf, Nano or Vim
How Kali Linux Can Help Security Test Your Network
a great way to uncover vulnerabilities on your network and the attached systems
It's False: Those Are Not Alternatives to LibreOffice. They're Proprietary or Not Maintained.
At least half of those alternatives are Not FOSS
16 Best Free and Open Source Linux Wiki Engines
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 16 high quality free Linux wiki engines
The Best Docker Alternatives for 2023
Looking for an alternative to Docker? Learn about the top alternatives to Docker, their features, pricing, and benefits.
MIKROE Launches ClickID to Make Click Boards and Other mikroBUS Hardware Hotpluggable in Linux
MikroElektronika, also known as MIKROE, has announced a new open source approach to handling Click and other mikroBUS-compatible boards under Linux and similar operating systems, complete with support for hot-plug operations: ClickID
Olimex Shows Off an Open-Hardware Linux-Based Autonomous Drone Swarm
Lightweight fixed-wing drones, designed for mapping and more, are driven by onboard OLinuXino single-board computers.
What Is Fedora Onyx? An Immutable Budgie-Based Linux Distro
It's Budgie, except really hard to break.
Software: Godot 4.2 RC 1, Libxml2 2.12.0, and 7 Best Free and Open Source Compositing Window Managers
Chen Hui Jing Blogs About Web and Free Software
Linux Plumbers Conference and Tomeu Vizoso's Work on Linux Graphics
8 Tips To Keep Your Phone Running Like New and 5 Best GNU/Linux Phones to Watch Out for in 2023
Understanding the Next Wave of Desktop Environment Innovations
As of 2023, the GNU/Linux DE landscape is vibrant and varied. GNOME and KDE Plasma lead in popularity, offering a blend of aesthetic appeal and functional richness
Russia pivots to Chinese CPUs that aren't subject to US sanctions - Russia's homegrown Linux-based Alt OS now supports Chinese LoongArch chips
Russian Alt GNU/Linux ported to Loongson's LoongArch64 architecture to properly support LS5000 and LS6000 processors
LXQt 1.4 Desktop Arrives for Lubuntu 23.10 Users, Here’s How to Install It
The Lubuntu developers have decided to backport the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment to the latest Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release.