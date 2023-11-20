Open Source NVIDIA Vulkan Driver NVK Reaches Vulkan 1.0 Conformance

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 20, 2023



Collabora says that NVK gaining official Vulkan conformance is the first time any Nouveau graphics driver has gotten the Khronos conformance badge on any API. For Collabora, this means that they can now pass the entire Vulkan conformance test suite against NVK.

For the rest of the world, this is a big step for Linux gaming using the NVK Vulkan driver in Mesa as it now meets the bar required to claim to officially support the Vulkan graphics API. For now, this is supported only on NVIDIA Turing hardware.

Read on