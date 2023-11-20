Fwupd 1.9.9 Released with Support for Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 Laptops

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 20, 2023



Coming less than a week after fwupd 1.9.8, the fwupd 1.9.9 release is here to introduce support for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops and Advantech BMC devices, as well as a new generic request for the device power cable.

This release also fixes a potential critical warning that occurred when listing the contents of the ESP, support for deeply nested devices in the fwupdmgr get-devices command, as well as support for cabinet archives that are created using ‘makecab.exe’.

Read on