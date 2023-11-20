Linux 6.7-rc2

So I was expecting rc2 to be tiny, because we had a lot of people (including me) traveling for either plumbers conf or maintainer summit (or both). And rc2 tends to be small anyway.

But looking at the stats, rc2 is average to slightly larger than average. Not huge like rc1 was, but certainly not tiny either.

The most noticeable thing is probably the turbostat tool update, which actually came in during the merge window, but was delayed by just waiting for getting the pull request properly signed. Maybe that at least partially explains why rc2 isn't as small as I would have expected.

But nothing looks bad or scary, so please do go right ahead and continue testing,

Linus

