GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2023-11-12 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (45/2023): Ubuntu Touch OTA 3 and AppStream 1.0
-
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2023-11-12 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #261
-
TechTarget ☛ Acquia CEO on DXP's future, content AI, acquisition strategy
After almost a year in the position, Acquia CEO Stephen Reny discusses the company's digital experience platform, and how AI and acquisitions will figure into its evolution.
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2023-11-16 [Older] Meet the Winners of the SPE Design Challenge!
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2023-11-15 [Older] DataLogger IoT Firmware v1.1 & Arduino IoT Cloud Support
-
TechTarget ☛ IXsystems flagship array goes all-NVMe flash
The F-Series storage array family is now all-NVMe, bringing new levels of performance and density to IXsystems flagship array as it adds a new option in the NAS storage market.