Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and More
Destination Linux 341: Keeping Our Eyes on the Pi’s, the Raspberry Pi 5
On this episode of Destination Linux (341), we cover various topics ranging from changes in Linux kernel support policies to the upcoming Raspberry Pi 5. We discuss the implications of these changes and explore the standout features of the Raspberry Pi 5.
Alan Pope: Multi-presenter podcast transcription
For the last six months, I’ve been a presenter on Linux Matters. Prior to that, I spent thirteen years presenting the now-defunct Ubuntu Podcast.
Late Night Linux – Episode 249
Simulating logic circuits, cheap router hardware, Snap and Flatpak download metrics, frying hard drives with too many volts, gathering and mapping button presses from random USB devices, protecting your system from rogue USB devices, and making chiptune music with emulated versions of classic gaming hardware.
Um, Actually
We go over the feedback from the first 12 episodes