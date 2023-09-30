Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
The biggest blocker to LibreOffice adoption? LibreOffice.
We need to talk philosophy today. This be an article discussing the problems with LibreOffice growth and adoption among businesses and individual users, focusing on Microsoft Office OOXML file format compatibility, pragmatic necessities of everyday usage, technical issues in the office suite, and more. Take a look.
-
RMS’s Cancer, Linux’s Shrinking Support, Goog’s ‘Privacy Sandbox’, Naming OpenSUSE, and More
Also included in this week's FOSS Week in Review: Gnome's new due date, reader's say Red Hat's changed for the worse under IBM, and a new poll asks how you like your distros released.
-
Adnan Hodzic: auto-cpufreq v2.0
Almost 4 years after initial auto-cpufreq v2.0 release, 4200 Github stars, 65 contributors & 42 releases, tool being topic of numerous Linux podcasts and shows...
-
François Marier: Things I do after uploading a new package to Debian
There are a couple of things I tend to do after packaging a piece of software for Debian, filing an Intent To Package bug and uploading the package. This is both a checklist for me and (hopefully) a way to inspire other maintainers to go beyond the basic package maintainer duties as documented in the Debian Developer's Reference.