Python Programming Leftovers
PyPi, the Cheese Shop
I just typed "pypi" into Google, in search of the Python package manager. The Wikipedia answer card starts with an interesting sentence: [...]
Simple Netcat Backdoor in Python Script, (Sat, Sep 30th)
Pandas to HTML
In Python, the “DataFrame.to_html()” method is utilized to convert the entire or selected DataFrame into an HTML table format.
Pandas Create Column Based on Condition
The “List Comprehension”, “np.where()”, “np.select()”, “np.apply()” and “df.map()” methods are used to create a DataFrame column based on the condition.
Pandas Drop Index
The “DataFrame.reset_index()” method is used along with the “drop=True” parameter to drop the index column of Pandas DataFrame.
Pandas iloc()
In Python, the “DataFrame.iloc[ ]” method is used to select or retrieve the single or multiple rows and column values by taking the index.
Pandas Cross Join
The “pandas.merge()” method is used with the “how=outer” or “how=cross” parameter value to cross-join the two or more than two DataFrame.
Pandas Series Histogram
In Python, the “Series.plot.hist()”, “Series.hist()” and “Series.plot(kind='hist')” methods are used to create a Pandas Series histogram.
Pandas DataFrame Groupby()
The “DataFrame.groupby()” method in Python is utilized to group the DataFrame of Pandas based on the specified condition.